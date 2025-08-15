Left Menu

Global Treaty to Curb Plastic Pollution Hits Roadblock in Geneva Talks

The resumed session of international talks in Geneva, aiming to establish the first global treaty to reduce plastic pollution, concluded without an agreement. A divide remains between countries advocating for strict global measures and those preferring voluntary, national actions. Negotiators and environmental groups continue to push for meaningful progress in future discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The international community faced a setback in Geneva as countries failed to solidify a landmark global treaty addressing plastic pollution. After extensive discussions during the resumed fifth round of talks, no consensus was reached, prompting the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to schedule reconvening for a later date.

Delegates from 185 nations engaged in intensive negotiations, confronting a new chair's draft that avoided binding limits on plastic production, sparking concerns among many nations and environmental groups. Key debates centered around global caps on virgin plastic and hazardous chemical controls versus industry-backed approaches emphasizing recycling and waste management.

Environmental advocates called the breakdown a 'wake-up call' while praising the avoidance of a weak agreement. With plastics production predicted to escalate by 70% by 2040, according to OECD, the world remains at a crossroads in tackling the plastic pollution crisis impacting ecosystems, wildlife, and public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

