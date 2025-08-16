Hurricane Erin Intensifies: A Threat to the Caribbean and Bermuda

Hurricane Erin has escalated into a Category 2 storm as it approaches the northeast Caribbean, prompting warnings of potential flooding and landslides in the region. Forecasters have issued tropical storm watches for areas including Anguilla, Barbuda, and St. Martin.

Heavy downpours are anticipated starting late Friday, affecting regions such as Antigua, Barbuda, the US and British Virgin Islands, and parts of Puerto Rico. The National Hurricane Centre reports that up to 6 inches of rainfall could be expected in isolated areas.

Though Erin's direct impact on the Bahamas and the US East Coast is decreasing, experts caution that a sharp turn could bring it closer to Bermuda. The Atlantic hurricane season, notorious for its unpredictability, anticipates several more major storms.

