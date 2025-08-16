Left Menu

Hurricane Erin Intensifies: A Threat to the Caribbean and Bermuda

Hurricane Erin has strengthened into a Category 2 storm and is moving towards the northeast Caribbean and Bermuda, posing risks of flooding and landslides. While the threat to the US East Coast diminishes, regions like Anguilla and Puerto Rico are under alert. The storm could intensify to a Category 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 16-08-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 09:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hurricane Erin has escalated into a Category 2 storm as it approaches the northeast Caribbean, prompting warnings of potential flooding and landslides in the region. Forecasters have issued tropical storm watches for areas including Anguilla, Barbuda, and St. Martin.

Heavy downpours are anticipated starting late Friday, affecting regions such as Antigua, Barbuda, the US and British Virgin Islands, and parts of Puerto Rico. The National Hurricane Centre reports that up to 6 inches of rainfall could be expected in isolated areas.

Though Erin's direct impact on the Bahamas and the US East Coast is decreasing, experts caution that a sharp turn could bring it closer to Bermuda. The Atlantic hurricane season, notorious for its unpredictability, anticipates several more major storms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

