Europe Launches Next-Gen Weather Satellite to Boost Global Climate Forecasting

A new era in European weather and climate monitoring has begun with the successful launch of Metop Second Generation A1 (Metop-SGA1), the first in a powerful new series of polar-orbiting meteorological satellites. The satellite was launched on 13 August 2025 aboard an Ariane-62 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, marking a milestone for both Europe’s space capabilities and global climate science.

A Leap Forward in Weather and Climate Monitoring

Metop-SGA1 is the first satellite of the EUMETSAT Polar System – Second Generation (EPS-SG) programme. Operating in a polar orbit approximately 800 km above Earth, it will deliver high-resolution, near real-time data critical for weather forecasting, storm prediction, atmospheric monitoring, and long-term climate research.

The satellite carries a suite of six advanced instruments, including both upgraded and brand-new sensors, designed to provide meteorological data at unprecedented levels of detail. It will also host the Copernicus Sentinel-5 mission, focused on atmospheric composition monitoring, tracking pollutants, greenhouse gases, and ozone depletion.

According to the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), EPS-SG is expected to generate an economic return of at least 20 to 1, underscoring the financial and societal value of accurate forecasting.

Extreme Weather Demands Sharper Tools

Europe has faced mounting climate challenges in recent decades, with storms, floods, droughts, record heatwaves, and devastating wildfires claiming tens of thousands of lives and causing economic losses worth hundreds of billions of euros.

Phil Evans, EUMETSAT’s Director-General, stressed the urgency: “Extreme weather has cost Europe hundreds of billions of euros and tens of thousands of lives over the past 40 years. The launch of Metop-SGA1 is a major step forward in giving national weather services sharper tools to save lives, protect property, and build resilience against the climate crisis.”

The new satellite will enhance forecasts ranging from 12 hours to 10 days ahead, improving both medium-range predictions and nowcasting (very short-term forecasts of up to six hours), particularly in the northern latitudes, where geostationary satellites are less effective.

Strengthening Global Cooperation

Metop-SGA1 is not only a European achievement but also a key contribution to the Joint Polar System, a collaborative initiative with the United States’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Together, this system will ensure comprehensive global coverage, reinforcing the accuracy of forecasts across both the Atlantic and beyond.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo highlighted the importance of cooperation: “Every time we check the weather, we rely on international trust, data, and cooperation. Reliable forecasts are not accidents—they are made possible by global solidarity, and EUMETSAT is a vital part of that system.”

Powering the “Early Warnings for All” Initiative

Satellite observations are the single largest contributor to numerical weather prediction models. By delivering sharper, more detailed datasets, Metop-SGA1 will directly improve forecast accuracy and enable more timely early warnings. This supports the UN’s Early Warnings for All initiative, which aims to ensure that every person on the planet is protected by life-saving early warning systems by 2027.

The satellite will also provide critical information for atmospheric composition monitoring, ocean and land surface observations, and climate data records, ensuring that scientists and policymakers can better track global warming, air quality, and natural hazards.

A European Industrial Partnership

The Metop Second Generation satellites were developed through partnerships among EUMETSAT, the European Space Agency (ESA), the European Union’s Copernicus programme, France’s CNES, Germany’s DLR, and an industrial consortium led by Airbus Defence and Space, involving more than 110 companies across 17 European countries.

This wide-reaching collaboration underscores Europe’s determination to remain a leader in Earth observation and climate monitoring, with a focus on innovation, resilience, and sustainability.

Looking Ahead

Metop-SGA1 is the first in a planned fleet of next-generation satellites under the EPS-SG programme. Over the coming years, additional satellites will be launched to ensure continuous and enhanced global coverage well into the 2040s.

As the planet faces intensifying climate-related threats, Metop-SGA1 promises to be a vital tool for governments, scientists, and communities alike—transforming weather prediction, strengthening climate resilience, and safeguarding lives and economies around the world.