Mumbai's Torrential Deluge: A Record-Breaking Downpour
Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall, with some areas recording over 200 mm within 24 hours. Vikhroli received the highest at 255.5 mm, followed by Byculla, Juhu, and Bandra. The IMD reported lower rainfall in Mahalaxmi. This deluge highlights Mumbai's ongoing weather challenges.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai witnessed a deluge as several parts of the city were drenched with more than 200 mm of rain in just 24 hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the eastern suburb of Vikhroli recorded the highest downpour at 255.5 mm.
In the period ending at 8.30 am, the IMD's Santacruz observatory documented 238.2 mm of rainfall, a figure representative of the western suburbs. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory, located in south Mumbai, noted 110.4 mm of precipitation.
Other areas, such as Byculla, Juhu, and Bandra, also experienced significant rainfall, recording 241 mm, 221.5 mm, and 211 mm respectively. However, the Mahalaxmi area saw comparatively lower figures with just 72.5 mm. The heavy rains underscore Mumbai's ongoing challenges with extreme weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
