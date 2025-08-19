Tremors Hit Afghanistan's Hindu Kush Region
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region. Reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences, the earthquake hit at a depth of 186 km. The deep tremor underscores the region's susceptibility to seismic activity.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 impacted the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to reports from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
The tremor occurred at a depth of 186 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, as detailed by the GFZ.
This seismic event further highlights the vulnerability of the Hindu Kush area to earthquakes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
