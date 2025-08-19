Mumbai Drenched: City Faces Torrential Downpour Chaos

Mumbai faced severe disruption as torrential rains poured down on Tuesday, causing significant flooding in several low-lying areas. The downpour slowed road traffic and delayed local train services, essential for daily commuters.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) prompted the closure of government and semi-government offices, citing a 'red alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as a precautionary measure against the continuous heavy rains. Schools and colleges also suspended operations for safety.

Among the areas experiencing the most rain was Vikhroli, which saw 255.5 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours. As a safety measure, private sector establishments have been urged to facilitate work-from-home arrangements for employees to prevent unnecessary travel amidst the city's weather chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)