Missing Man in Maharashtra's Monsoon Fury: Gadchiroli Floods Wreak Havoc

A 19-year-old man is feared missing after being swept away by an overflowing stream in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district amid persistent heavy rainfall, officials reported on Tuesday.

In the wake of the deluge, two national highways, one state highway, and five other roads running through the district had to be closed due to severe flooding blocking passage. The district disaster management office has confirmed these measures as a response to the inundation.

Weather authorities have issued an 'orange' alert for Gadchiroli, with a 'yellow' alert spanning parts of Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, and Washim districts within the Vidarbha region. Light to moderate rainfall is forecasted at isolated locations until Wednesday.

