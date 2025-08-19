Left Menu

Missing Man in Maharashtra's Monsoon Fury: Gadchiroli Floods Wreak Havoc

A 19-year-old man is missing after being swept away by an overflowing stream in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, following heavy rains. Numerous roads, including highways, are closed due to flooding. The weather department has issued alerts for parts of Vidarbha, anticipating more rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man is feared missing after being swept away by an overflowing stream in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district amid persistent heavy rainfall, officials reported on Tuesday.

In the wake of the deluge, two national highways, one state highway, and five other roads running through the district had to be closed due to severe flooding blocking passage. The district disaster management office has confirmed these measures as a response to the inundation.

Weather authorities have issued an 'orange' alert for Gadchiroli, with a 'yellow' alert spanning parts of Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, and Washim districts within the Vidarbha region. Light to moderate rainfall is forecasted at isolated locations until Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

