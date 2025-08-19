Tragic Flood Rescue: One Dead, Three Saved in Maharashtra
A devastating incident in Maharashtra's Beed district left one person dead while three were rescued after their car was swept away in a flood. The victims were returning from a wedding when the tragedy struck. Police officials, with the help of locals, managed to rescue three individuals.
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district as floodwaters swept away a car, leaving one dead and three rescued. The mishap occurred on the Kaudgaon Huda-Kasarwadi road late Sunday night.
The victims, who were returning to Digras from a marriage function in Parli, encountered the flooded road, leading to the unfortunate accident. Prompt action by local police, including Sub Divisional Officer Rushikesh Shinde, saved the lives of three individuals.
Police officials located the stranded individuals with local assistance, initially rescuing one near a river and later two more, who were heard crying for help. Sadly, one passenger, Vishal Ballal, could not be saved, police reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
