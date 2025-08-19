Tragic Flood Rescue: One Dead, Three Saved in Maharashtra

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district as floodwaters swept away a car, leaving one dead and three rescued. The mishap occurred on the Kaudgaon Huda-Kasarwadi road late Sunday night.

The victims, who were returning to Digras from a marriage function in Parli, encountered the flooded road, leading to the unfortunate accident. Prompt action by local police, including Sub Divisional Officer Rushikesh Shinde, saved the lives of three individuals.

Police officials located the stranded individuals with local assistance, initially rescuing one near a river and later two more, who were heard crying for help. Sadly, one passenger, Vishal Ballal, could not be saved, police reported.

