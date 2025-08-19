Left Menu

Tragic Flood Rescue: One Dead, Three Saved in Maharashtra

A devastating incident in Maharashtra's Beed district left one person dead while three were rescued after their car was swept away in a flood. The victims were returning from a wedding when the tragedy struck. Police officials, with the help of locals, managed to rescue three individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:43 IST
Tragic Flood Rescue: One Dead, Three Saved in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district as floodwaters swept away a car, leaving one dead and three rescued. The mishap occurred on the Kaudgaon Huda-Kasarwadi road late Sunday night.

The victims, who were returning to Digras from a marriage function in Parli, encountered the flooded road, leading to the unfortunate accident. Prompt action by local police, including Sub Divisional Officer Rushikesh Shinde, saved the lives of three individuals.

Police officials located the stranded individuals with local assistance, initially rescuing one near a river and later two more, who were heard crying for help. Sadly, one passenger, Vishal Ballal, could not be saved, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025