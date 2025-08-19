Maharashtra Under Siege: Torrential Rains Cause Chaos
Severe rains in Maharashtra have led to six deaths, flooding, and significant disruptions in several districts. Rescue operations are underway as authorities coordinate efforts amidst forecasts of continued rainfall. The state's administration remains on high alert, closely monitoring river levels and ensuring public safety.
In the last couple of days, relentless rains have wreaked havoc across Maharashtra, resulting in six fatalities and significantly impacting lives and property across several districts, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened an urgent meeting with the disaster management department, declaring the next 48 hours as critical for areas including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The administration is on high alert, emphasizing evacuation efforts and rescue operations in flood-prone areas.
Triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, the torrential downpour has intensified monsoon winds, leading to heavy rains over Konkan, central Maharashtra, and the ghats. The IMD projects that the rains will persist, with orange alerts in place for Konkan and central regions while Marathwada and Vidarbha face a yellow alert.
(With inputs from agencies.)
