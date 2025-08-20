Surging Waters: The Floods of Godavari and Krishna

The Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, East Godavari district, recorded floodwater inflows and outflows of 7.38 lakh cusecs as of Wednesday morning, following heavy rainfall, according to an official statement.

Prakhar Jain, managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), reported that floodwater levels are increasing in both the Godavari and Krishna rivers. At Bhadrachalam in Telangana, the Godavari river's water level reached 42.2 feet, while Vijayawada's Prakasam Barrage observed inflows and outflows of 4.92 lakh cusecs, prompting a first-level warning.

The APSDMA alerted district administrations about potential impacts due to escalating flood inflows. Additionally, Rs 16 crore has been allocated for evacuation efforts, with SDRF teams on standby. Residents have been advised against crossing canals and streams.

