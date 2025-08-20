Left Menu

Surging Waters: The Floods of Godavari and Krishna

Heavy rainfall has caused significant floodwater inflows at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, impacting areas in Andhra Pradesh. With water levels rising in the Godavari and Krishna rivers, authorities have warned residents and authorized a Rs 16 crore budget for evacuation and relief efforts.

Amaravati | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:23 IST
The Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, East Godavari district, recorded floodwater inflows and outflows of 7.38 lakh cusecs as of Wednesday morning, following heavy rainfall, according to an official statement.

Prakhar Jain, managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), reported that floodwater levels are increasing in both the Godavari and Krishna rivers. At Bhadrachalam in Telangana, the Godavari river's water level reached 42.2 feet, while Vijayawada's Prakasam Barrage observed inflows and outflows of 4.92 lakh cusecs, prompting a first-level warning.

The APSDMA alerted district administrations about potential impacts due to escalating flood inflows. Additionally, Rs 16 crore has been allocated for evacuation efforts, with SDRF teams on standby. Residents have been advised against crossing canals and streams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

