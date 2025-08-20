Drama Unfolds as Tea Stall Owner Attempts Self-Immolation During Eviction
During an anti-encroachment drive in Nagpur, a tea stall owner attempted self-immolation to resist eviction. The incident caused a commotion, drawing a large crowd and leading authorities to temporarily suspend the drive. A police constable's quick action prevented the self-harm attempt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
An attempted self-immolation by a tea stall owner led to chaos on Nagpur Railway Station Road during an anti-encroachment drive. The incident occurred as the Nagpur Municipal Corporation squad was clearing unauthorized hawkers.
A police constable named Pankaj Ramteke intervened swiftly, preventing the stall owner from setting himself on fire. The dramatic scene unfolded between Jaistambh Square and Manas Square.
As a result, the drive was suspended temporarily after a crowd gathered in response to the unfolding drama. Officials at the scene confirmed the sequence of events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- tea stall
- anti-encroachment
- immolation
- eviction
- police
- rescue
- crowd
- gathering
- railway station
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two persons killed and three injured in scuffle due to crowding at Kubreshwar Dham Temple in MP's Sehore: Police.
Odisha chalks out 'blueprint' to deal with Maoists in Rourkela police district
Gauteng Police Strike Against Crime: 133 Suspects Arrested, Vehicles and Firearms Recovered
Firing at Shiv Sena leader in police station: HC denies bail to ex-BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad
Militants use drone to target police station in northwest Pakistan