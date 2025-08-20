Left Menu

Drama Unfolds as Tea Stall Owner Attempts Self-Immolation During Eviction

During an anti-encroachment drive in Nagpur, a tea stall owner attempted self-immolation to resist eviction. The incident caused a commotion, drawing a large crowd and leading authorities to temporarily suspend the drive. A police constable's quick action prevented the self-harm attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:09 IST
Drama Unfolds as Tea Stall Owner Attempts Self-Immolation During Eviction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An attempted self-immolation by a tea stall owner led to chaos on Nagpur Railway Station Road during an anti-encroachment drive. The incident occurred as the Nagpur Municipal Corporation squad was clearing unauthorized hawkers.

A police constable named Pankaj Ramteke intervened swiftly, preventing the stall owner from setting himself on fire. The dramatic scene unfolded between Jaistambh Square and Manas Square.

As a result, the drive was suspended temporarily after a crowd gathered in response to the unfolding drama. Officials at the scene confirmed the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

