Drama Unfolds as Tea Stall Owner Attempts Self-Immolation During Eviction

An attempted self-immolation by a tea stall owner led to chaos on Nagpur Railway Station Road during an anti-encroachment drive. The incident occurred as the Nagpur Municipal Corporation squad was clearing unauthorized hawkers.

A police constable named Pankaj Ramteke intervened swiftly, preventing the stall owner from setting himself on fire. The dramatic scene unfolded between Jaistambh Square and Manas Square.

As a result, the drive was suspended temporarily after a crowd gathered in response to the unfolding drama. Officials at the scene confirmed the sequence of events.

