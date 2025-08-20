Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapses in Central Delhi

A building near Sadbhavna Park in Delhi's Daryaganj collapsed, resulting in three fatalities. Rescue operations continue with efforts from the Delhi Fire Services. The cause of the collapse remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, three individuals lost their lives when a structure near Sadbhavna Park in Daryaganj, central Delhi, collapsed on Wednesday.

Reports of the collapse were received at 12:14 pm, prompting a swift response from four fire tenders dispatched by the Delhi Fire Services to the scene.

Three survivors were extracted from the debris and sent to the hospital immediately. While rescue efforts persist, the reason behind the collapse is yet to be determined, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

