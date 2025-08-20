Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapses in Central Delhi

In a tragic incident, three individuals lost their lives when a structure near Sadbhavna Park in Daryaganj, central Delhi, collapsed on Wednesday.

Reports of the collapse were received at 12:14 pm, prompting a swift response from four fire tenders dispatched by the Delhi Fire Services to the scene.

Three survivors were extracted from the debris and sent to the hospital immediately. While rescue efforts persist, the reason behind the collapse is yet to be determined, according to officials.

