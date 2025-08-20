Mild Tremor Rattles Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake's epicenter was pinpointed to lie 5 kilometers beneath the surface in the Doda region. Fortunately, initial reports from officials indicated no immediate damage resulting from the seismic activity.

The natural event underscored the region's susceptibility to earthquakes, although this particular incident seems to have passed without significant impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)