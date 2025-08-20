Mild Tremor Rattles Jammu and Kashmir's Doda
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district recently, with the epicenter located 5 km below the surface according to the National Centre for Seismology. No immediate damage has been reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake's epicenter was pinpointed to lie 5 kilometers beneath the surface in the Doda region. Fortunately, initial reports from officials indicated no immediate damage resulting from the seismic activity.
The natural event underscored the region's susceptibility to earthquakes, although this particular incident seems to have passed without significant impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand's Battle Against Natural Disasters: Lightning Strikes and Drowning Claims 431 Lives in Three Months
Controversy Erupts as Ex-MP Connects Divine Wrath and Natural Disasters
World News Roundup: From Peace Talks to Natural Disaster Challenges
Uttarakhand Takes Bold Steps to Safeguard Against Natural Disasters
Himachal Pradesh CM Addresses Climate Change Impact on Natural Disasters