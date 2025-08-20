Left Menu

Mild Tremor Rattles Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district recently, with the epicenter located 5 km below the surface according to the National Centre for Seismology. No immediate damage has been reported.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake's epicenter was pinpointed to lie 5 kilometers beneath the surface in the Doda region. Fortunately, initial reports from officials indicated no immediate damage resulting from the seismic activity.

The natural event underscored the region's susceptibility to earthquakes, although this particular incident seems to have passed without significant impact.

