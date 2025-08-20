Tragedy Strikes as Delhi Building Collapse Claims Three Lives

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, three workers lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in Delhi's Daryaganj. The deceased have been identified as Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq, who were working at the site when the building gave way.

Information about the incident was received just after noon, prompting a swift response from police, fire tenders, and rescue officials. The injured victims were immediately transported to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, while rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force joined efforts alongside Delhi Police and fire brigade personnel.

Preliminary reports indicate that construction activity was ongoing when the structure collapsed. Civic authorities have been notified, and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, with legal action pending verification of the facts.

