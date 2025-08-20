Left Menu

Maharashtra Floods: Congress Demands 'Wet Drought' Declaration

Maharashtra is experiencing severe flooding due to heavy rains, prompting Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal to urge the government to declare a 'wet drought.' The situation has damaged crops extensively, affected farmers, and caused human and livestock losses, necessitating immediate financial assistance and relief measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:46 IST
Recent heavy rains in Maharashtra have caused severe flooding, leading Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal to call on the state government to declare a 'wet drought' and provide immediate assistance to farmers.

The inundation has displaced residents and damaged crops over 15 lakh acres, affecting major crops such as jowar, bajra, and cotton across 17 districts.

Sapkal emphasized the urgent need for financial relief and compassionate support, given the widespread agricultural and human losses in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

