Maharashtra Floods: Congress Demands 'Wet Drought' Declaration

Recent heavy rains in Maharashtra have caused severe flooding, leading Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal to call on the state government to declare a 'wet drought' and provide immediate assistance to farmers.

The inundation has displaced residents and damaged crops over 15 lakh acres, affecting major crops such as jowar, bajra, and cotton across 17 districts.

Sapkal emphasized the urgent need for financial relief and compassionate support, given the widespread agricultural and human losses in the state.

