Hurricane Erin Threatens East Coast: A Rising Storm

Hurricane Erin intensified dramatically on Wednesday, nearing the mid-Atlantic coast as its far-reaching outer bands made contact with North Carolina's Outer Banks, forcing widespread beach closures along the US East Coast.

While not predicted to hit land directly before veering out to sea, Erin's edges are unleashing tropical-strength winds across the Outer Banks, with water inundating main transportation routes and surf already threatening North Carolina's Highway 12. Coastal flooding warnings ripple up the coastline.

The hurricane, still a strong Category 2, shadows the East Coast from Florida to New England, drawing surfers to the waves it generates. Despite cautions from authorities, surfers are thronging to Virginia Beach to ride the rare swells catalyzed by Erin, while officials advise caution against life-threatening rip currents.

