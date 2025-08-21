Indore's Green Leap: Transforming Low-Income Homes for Sustainability

In a bid to enhance sustainable development, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) signed a pivotal agreement with a Gujarat-based institute, targeting energy cost reduction for low-income households. This initiative aligns with India's ambitious net zero carbon emissions goal by 2070, as outlined by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava.

The city has already installed rooftop solar plants on over 31,000 buildings, generating 100 MW of electricity. A new 60 MW solar power plant, funded through green bonds, is set to commence operations. Additionally, more than 25 lakh saplings have been planted over the past three years to bolster green efforts, Bhargava added.

UNACCC founder-chairman Dr. Rajat Sharma emphasized reducing energy costs for households earning Rs 15,000 to 20,000 per month. Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu called for integrating waste pickers into the formal sector, highlighting their crucial role in sustainability.

