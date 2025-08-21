Croatia's Record Tourism Surge of 2025: A New Benchmark

Croatia has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in its tourism sector for 2025, with officials reporting a historic 15.5 million tourist arrivals and 79.2 million overnight stays. This marks a 1% climb compared to the previous year, positioning 2025 as a record year in terms of tourist numbers, per state television HRT.

The Tourism Minister, Tonci Glavina, highlighted the record-breaking figures for both tourist traffic and spending following a government briefing. Tourist expenditures from January to August surged by 10.4% compared to the same timeframe last year, backed by fiscal data.

The central bank's June projections anticipated a 3.6% increase in foreign tourist revenues, estimated to hit 15.5 billion euros. With tourism contributing 20% to Croatia's economic framework, efforts are underway to boost year-long tourism, reducing reliance on peak summer months.

