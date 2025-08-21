Left Menu

Croatia's Record Tourism Surge of 2025: A New Benchmark

Croatia reports a record year in 2025 with 15.5 million tourist arrivals and 79.2 million overnight stays, marking a 1% increase from 2024. Tourist spending rose 10.4% in the first eight months, contributing a significant 20% to the national economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:02 IST
Croatia's Record Tourism Surge of 2025: A New Benchmark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Croatia has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in its tourism sector for 2025, with officials reporting a historic 15.5 million tourist arrivals and 79.2 million overnight stays. This marks a 1% climb compared to the previous year, positioning 2025 as a record year in terms of tourist numbers, per state television HRT.

The Tourism Minister, Tonci Glavina, highlighted the record-breaking figures for both tourist traffic and spending following a government briefing. Tourist expenditures from January to August surged by 10.4% compared to the same timeframe last year, backed by fiscal data.

The central bank's June projections anticipated a 3.6% increase in foreign tourist revenues, estimated to hit 15.5 billion euros. With tourism contributing 20% to Croatia's economic framework, efforts are underway to boost year-long tourism, reducing reliance on peak summer months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025