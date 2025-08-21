Left Menu

Maharashtra's Urban Overhaul: Streamlined Infrastructure Projects Ensure Progress

The Maharashtra government has introduced new measures to expedite infrastructure projects under AMRUT and Nagarotthan missions. The move mandates timely completion, accountability, and appointment of Project Development and Management Consultants, ensuring improved transparency and governance in urban development projects across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:19 IST
The Maharashtra government's Urban Development Department is taking decisive steps to ensure infrastructure projects, under the Centre's AMRUT Mission and Nagarotthan Mega Mission, reach completion within stipulated timelines. This initiative introduces stringent rules and stipulations to guarantee these vital projects are executed efficiently.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office revealed that a governmental resolution reinforcing these provisions was issued. Shinde, who presides over the Urban Development and Housing departments, emphasized that contractors will now be compelled to present realistic plans when requesting deadline extensions.

In cases where delays occur due to pending approvals from authorities such as the National Highways Authority and Forest Department, the government will proactively engage at a departmental level to expedite processes, ensuring that accountability measures are bolstered and transparency in project management is maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

