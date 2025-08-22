Netanyahu Stands Firm Amid Growing Tensions: A Complex Path to Ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted on Thursday that Israel will recommence negotiations to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza and aim for an end to the protracted conflict—on Israel's terms. This announcement follows a temporary ceasefire proposition by Egypt and Qatar, which Hamas accepted earlier this week.

Speaking at the border, Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to defeat Hamas and capture Gaza City, despite the humanitarian crisis intensifying as Israeli tanks advance. His determination to proceed with military plans has drawn mixed reactions, with allies suggesting reconsideration.

Meanwhile, in a bid to address deteriorating conditions, Gazans protested against continuing violence, whilst Israeli forces started preparing for a potential assault on Gaza City, signaling the delicate balance between pursuing peace negotiations and continuing military operations.

