Anticipation Builds as Powell's Speech Looms Over Bond Markets

Euro zone bonds remained stable on Friday as traders awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole for insights into future U.S. monetary policy. German and Italian bond yields showcased slight changes, while the market speculated on a potential rate cut at the Fed's September meeting.

Euro zone bonds showed little movement on Friday, as market participants prepared for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium. His remarks are expected to provide crucial insights into the U.S. central bank's monetary policy direction.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, considered the euro zone benchmark, held steady at 2.75%, while Italy's equivalent saw a slight increase, highlighting the widening gap between Italian and German bunds. Meanwhile, Germany's two-year bond yield remained unchanged at 1.97%.

Traders eagerly anticipate Powell's speech, scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT, to gauge the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in September. The money markets currently anticipate a 70% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut, down from 85% earlier this week, steering Treasury yields upward on Thursday.

