Transforming Urban Landscapes: The Smart Municipality Initiative in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday an allocation between Rs 4 crore and Rs 10 crore to municipal bodies for enhancing urban infrastructure. The funds are part of the Smart Municipality Scheme, which seeks to transform localities into modern, self-reliant, and citizen-friendly areas.

During a review meeting of the Urban Development Department, Adityanath highlighted the scheme's goals. Plans include the construction of Gaurav Path, pink toilets, urban facility centres, smart classrooms, aanganwadis, and theme-based parks. The initiative also emphasizes heritage conservation, reservoir revival, EV charging station setups, and the introduction of digital services in municipalities.

Furthermore, Adityanath proposed the setup of One District, One Product structures to bolster local economies. The meeting also discussed a proposal to run 200 electric buses in Lucknow and Kanpur under contract, with a direct purchase plan for 650 buses in other cities. Urgent resolution of tax discrepancies in municipal corporations was also called for.