Flood Woes Persist in Himachal's Ganvi

Flash floods in Ganvi, Himachal Pradesh, have left families struggling with insufficient aid. Damaged infrastructure and submerged homes highlight the need for immediate government intervention. Despite promises, meaningful assistance is lacking, forcing residents to rely on minimal provisions while coping with devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur/Shimla | Updated: 22-08-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ganvi region in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district faces severe challenges following flash floods that have wreaked havoc on local infrastructure and homes. Residents express their concerns over the minimal aid provided by authorities.

Triggered by relentless heavy rains, the August 13th floods devastated several structures, including a police post, bus stand, shops, houses, bridges, and roads. Local families remain surrounded by water, unable to retrieve their belongings even nine days post-disaster.

Residents, dependent on scanty provisions such as a single blanket and tarpaulin sheet, are calling for immediate action from the government to divert the rivulet's course and prevent further damage. Despite visits from officials, the promised relief efforts are yet to materialize, leaving the community vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

