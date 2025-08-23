Left Menu

Tremors Shake Eastern Nepal: A Reminder of Seismic Fragility

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Sankhuwasabha district in Eastern Nepal. The tremor occurred at 11:15 pm with no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Nepal frequently experiences seismic activity due to its location in a high-risk zone, as evidenced by the devastating 2015 quake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-08-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 07:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Eastern Nepal was rattled by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake late Friday night, according to local officials.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre reported that the tremor's epicenter was located in the Maghang area of Sankhuwasabha district, striking at 11:15 pm.

Despite the quake being felt in multiple districts, no immediate reports of casualties or damage were reported. Nepal remains vulnerable to seismic activities given its high-risk zone status, a reality underscored by the 2015 earthquake that claimed nearly 9,000 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

