Tremors Shake Eastern Nepal: A Reminder of Seismic Fragility

Eastern Nepal was rattled by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake late Friday night, according to local officials.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre reported that the tremor's epicenter was located in the Maghang area of Sankhuwasabha district, striking at 11:15 pm.

Despite the quake being felt in multiple districts, no immediate reports of casualties or damage were reported. Nepal remains vulnerable to seismic activities given its high-risk zone status, a reality underscored by the 2015 earthquake that claimed nearly 9,000 lives.

