Floodwaters Recede in Godavari and Krishna Rivers, Warnings Eased

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has reported a significant decrease in floodwater levels in the Godavari and Krishna rivers, signaling potential relief for affected regions. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as waters start to recede.

Managing Director Prakhar Jain announced on Saturday that the water level in the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam has decreased to 39.5 feet. This development indicates a positive turn, although officials stress that vigilance remains essential, especially for residents in low-lying areas.

At the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in East Godavari, floodwater inflows and outflows were recorded at 12.3 lakh cusecs, prompting continued warnings. Meanwhile, the first-level warning at Krishna River's Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada has been withdrawn, with inflows and outflows recorded at 3.92 lakh cusecs. Despite improvements, authorities urge continued caution until flooding risks subside completely.

