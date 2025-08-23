Left Menu

Jabalpur's Urban Marvel: India's Longest Single-Span Cable-Stayed Bridge Opens

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated Jabalpur’s longest flyover with a single-span cable-stayed bridge. This 7-km infrastructure reduces travel time dramatically, boasts eco-friendly initiatives, and was developed at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, marking a significant urban development milestone.

Updated: 23-08-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, alongside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, inaugurated the state's longest flyover on Saturday—a 7-km marvel featuring a single-span cable-stayed bridge in Jabalpur.

This landmark infrastructure project promises to significantly reduce travel time between Madan Mahal and Damoh Naka from a gruelling 40-45 minutes to a swift 6-7 minutes, according to officials.

Constructed at an expenditure of Rs 1,200 crore, the flyover stands as a testament to modern urban traffic engineering. A prominent feature of the flyover is its 192-metre single-span cable-stayed bridge over a railway line, accompanied by three bow-string bridges composed entirely of steel. Enhancements include green initiatives such as planting 50,000 saplings and developing recreational amenities like a basketball court, an open gym, and a children's park under the structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

