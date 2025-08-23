Seismic Surprise: Powerful Earthquake Strikes Off Central American Coast
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sansalvador | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:48 IST
A powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Guatemala and El Salvador early Saturday, as reported by the US Geological Survey.
The tremor was detected at 4:14 am at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter situated 81 kilometers southwest of Acajutla, El Salvador, and 107 kilometers south-southeast of Puerto San Jose, Guatemala.
Acajutla, a key commercial port for El Salvador, and Puerto San Jose, a major town on Guatemala's Pacific coast, reported no immediate damage or casualties following the quake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
