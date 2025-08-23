Left Menu

Seismic Surprise: Powerful Earthquake Strikes Off Central American Coast

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and El Salvador early Saturday morning. The tremor's epicenter was located southwest of Acajutla and south-southeast of Puerto San Jose. Although significant, the quake did not immediately result in any reported damage or casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sansalvador | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Guatemala and El Salvador early Saturday, as reported by the US Geological Survey.

The tremor was detected at 4:14 am at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter situated 81 kilometers southwest of Acajutla, El Salvador, and 107 kilometers south-southeast of Puerto San Jose, Guatemala.

Acajutla, a key commercial port for El Salvador, and Puerto San Jose, a major town on Guatemala's Pacific coast, reported no immediate damage or casualties following the quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

