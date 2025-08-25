Left Menu

Heavy Rains Paralyze Himachal Pradesh: Roads, Schools Closed

Heavy rainfall has severely affected Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of schools and roads, including two national highways, in four districts. A yellow warning is in place for further rain until August 30. The state has seen significant losses and disruptions due to the persistent weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-08-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 09:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, forcing the shutdown of educational institutions in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, and Solan districts. A staggering 484 roads, including significant national highways, are closed, blocking vehicular movement across the state.

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall in isolated areas, valid until August 30. Authorities are on alert, as moderate to heavy rains have been reported across multiple regions since Sunday night.

Power supply and water infrastructure have also taken a hit, with 941 transformers and 95 water systems disrupted. Rain-related incidents have claimed 155 lives so far, with 37 people missing. Financial losses from weather-related damage have reached Rs 2,348 crore, highlighting the urgent need for relief measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

