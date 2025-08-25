Seismic Activity in Waters Off Russia's Kuril Islands

A significant seismic event unfolded on Monday as a magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook the waters near Russia's Kuril Islands, reported the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake's epicenter was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the ocean's surface, highlighting the ongoing seismic activity in the area.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties were available, but such powerful quakes often prompt concerns regarding potential aftershocks and tsunamis impacting nearby regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)