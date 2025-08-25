Left Menu

Seismic Activity in Waters Off Russia's Kuril Islands

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the waters off Russia's Kuril Islands, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant seismic event unfolded on Monday as a magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook the waters near Russia's Kuril Islands, reported the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake's epicenter was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the ocean's surface, highlighting the ongoing seismic activity in the area.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties were available, but such powerful quakes often prompt concerns regarding potential aftershocks and tsunamis impacting nearby regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

