West Delhi Parking Dispute Spirals into Violent Altercation
A parking dispute in Subhash Nagar, West Delhi, led to a violent brawl injuring two individuals. The incident unfolded after a bank manager asked a neighbor to relocate his car, escalating when the neighbor's son called friends who assaulted the complainant and another neighbor. An FIR has been registered.
- Country:
- India
In West Delhi's Subhash Nagar, a simple parking disagreement quickly escalated into violence, leaving two men injured. The incident began when Ramit Malhotra, a bank manager, requested neighbor Wazir Singh to move his car, parked inconveniently.
Singh initially complied, but his son, Sahaj Singh, later returned and engaged in a heated argument with Malhotra. The confrontation turned physical when Sahaj summoned three friends to the scene.
The group assaulted Malhotra and another resident, Sandeep, who tried to intervene. Both sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment. The police have registered an FIR and are investigating, including reviewing CCTV footage.
(With inputs from agencies.)