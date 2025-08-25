West Delhi Parking Dispute Spirals into Violent Altercation

In West Delhi's Subhash Nagar, a simple parking disagreement quickly escalated into violence, leaving two men injured. The incident began when Ramit Malhotra, a bank manager, requested neighbor Wazir Singh to move his car, parked inconveniently.

Singh initially complied, but his son, Sahaj Singh, later returned and engaged in a heated argument with Malhotra. The confrontation turned physical when Sahaj summoned three friends to the scene.

The group assaulted Malhotra and another resident, Sandeep, who tried to intervene. Both sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment. The police have registered an FIR and are investigating, including reviewing CCTV footage.

