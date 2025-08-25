Left Menu

West Delhi Parking Dispute Spirals into Violent Altercation

A parking dispute in Subhash Nagar, West Delhi, led to a violent brawl injuring two individuals. The incident unfolded after a bank manager asked a neighbor to relocate his car, escalating when the neighbor's son called friends who assaulted the complainant and another neighbor. An FIR has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:26 IST
West Delhi Parking Dispute Spirals into Violent Altercation
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

In West Delhi's Subhash Nagar, a simple parking disagreement quickly escalated into violence, leaving two men injured. The incident began when Ramit Malhotra, a bank manager, requested neighbor Wazir Singh to move his car, parked inconveniently.

Singh initially complied, but his son, Sahaj Singh, later returned and engaged in a heated argument with Malhotra. The confrontation turned physical when Sahaj summoned three friends to the scene.

The group assaulted Malhotra and another resident, Sandeep, who tried to intervene. Both sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment. The police have registered an FIR and are investigating, including reviewing CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

 Global
2
Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

 India
3
Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

 Russia
4
India Stands Firm Against US Tariff Pressure

India Stands Firm Against US Tariff Pressure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025