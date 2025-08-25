Netflix Faces Scrutiny Over Fee Hikes in Poland

Poland's consumer watchdog, the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK), has raised concerns over Netflix's recent subscription fee hikes. The agency accused the streaming giant of increasing monthly fees without obtaining explicit consent from its users.

According to UOKiK, Netflix implemented the fee increases in August 2024, with some subscriptions rising by as much as 7 zlotys ($1.92). The absence of active subscriber approval before these changes has drawn criticism and could lead to legal repercussions.

This development marks another instance of heightened scrutiny over corporate practices affecting consumers, as UOKiK emphasizes the need for companies to maintain transparent communication and secure necessary approvals from their clientele.