Daring Rescue: Family Saved from Flash Flood in Jammu and Kashmir

Four family members, including two women and a child, were rescued from a flash flood in the Ravi River in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The swift operation was conducted by local police and rescue teams following heavy rainfall in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, four family members, including two women and a child, were saved after being swept away by a flash flood in the Ravi River in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Local police confirmed the incident occurred on Monday due to sudden heavy rainfall.

Mohammed Shafi, 60, along with his wife Reshma, 50, their daughter Parveena, 28, and a two-year-old grandchild, were caught in the rushing waters. The incident took place near Shahpur Kandi and prompted a swift response by local authorities and rescue teams.

The Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police, Shobhit Saksena, coordinated the operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, NDRF, SDRF, Punjab Police, and civil administration. Authorities have cautioned the public to keep away from water bodies due to rising water levels from ongoing rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

