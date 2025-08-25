Chennai Launches First City Biodiversity Index in Tamil Nadu

In a landmark move for urban biodiversity in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled the 'City Biodiversity Index of Chennai' on Monday. This initiative represents the state's pioneering effort to assess and bolster biodiversity conservation within its urban centers.

The index, also referred to as the Singapore Index, was introduced globally in 2008 and is recognized as a comprehensive framework for evaluating urban ecological assets. With 23 globally acknowledged indicators, it allows cities to measure their biodiversity standings and align with broader conservation objectives.

Chennai's index launch underscores the city's commitment to balancing urban growth with the protection of its natural habitats and species. The city, scoring 38 out of 72 in its baseline year of 2024, performed well in maintaining natural areas and ecosystem connectivity. This move also sets a precedent for five more Tamil Nadu cities to follow suit.

(With inputs from agencies.)