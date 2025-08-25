Unexpected Summer Showers Drench Punjab and Haryana
Heavy rains hit several regions in Punjab and Haryana, causing a significant drop in temperatures. Pathankot recorded the highest rainfall of 37 mm. The maximum temperatures in several cities fell below normal, with Chandigarh experiencing a notable drop of three degrees Celsius.
25-08-2025
On Monday, many parts of Punjab and some areas in Haryana experienced heavy showers, leading to a significant dip in temperatures.
Pathankot recorded the highest rainfall of the day with 37 mm, as reported by the Meteorological (Met) Department. Other Punjab cities like Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Patiala also received various amounts of rainfall.
In Haryana, cities such as Narnaul, Rohtak, Hisar, and Sirsa experienced similar weather conditions. The unexpected rains resulted in maximum temperatures settling below the normal range across both states.
