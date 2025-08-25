Unexpected Summer Showers Drench Punjab and Haryana

On Monday, many parts of Punjab and some areas in Haryana experienced heavy showers, leading to a significant dip in temperatures.

Pathankot recorded the highest rainfall of the day with 37 mm, as reported by the Meteorological (Met) Department. Other Punjab cities like Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Patiala also received various amounts of rainfall.

In Haryana, cities such as Narnaul, Rohtak, Hisar, and Sirsa experienced similar weather conditions. The unexpected rains resulted in maximum temperatures settling below the normal range across both states.

(With inputs from agencies.)