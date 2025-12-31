Left Menu

West Bengal Braces for Chilly Weather with Sub-10°C Temperatures

West Bengal is experiencing intense cold conditions with temperatures dropping below 10°C. Kolkata saw a record low of 11°C. Sub-Himalayan areas may face further dips, while rain or snow is expected in Darjeeling. South Bengal might see slight warmth by weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:44 IST
Severe cold conditions have taken hold of several parts of West Bengal as temperatures dipped below 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. This cold spell is expected to persist in the sub-Himalayan regions for another week, according to predictions from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Kolkata registered its lowest minimum temperature for the season at 11 degrees Celsius on the final day of 2025, marking a 2.8-degree drop from the normal levels, the IMD reported. In the sub-Himalayan districts, temperatures could fall by another two to three degrees over the coming weekend. Moreover, a forecast of light rain or snow is anticipated in the upper areas of Darjeeling district over the next three days.

Meanwhile, citizens in the southern parts of Bengal can expect some relief as minimum temperatures are projected to rise gradually by two to three degrees from Friday onwards. Across the state, light to moderate fog is likely over the morning hours for the next four days, with Darjeeling witnessing the state's lowest temperature at 3.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Other places recorded temperatures below 10 degrees, including Kalyani, Bardhaman, Bankura, Kalimpong, Panagarh, and Kalaikunda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

