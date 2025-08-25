Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu: School Closures and Travel Disruptions
Intermittent rains have caused significant disruptions in Jammu with landslides blocking roads and damage to key infrastructure. Authorities have closed schools and redirected traffic amid safety concerns. Rescues and advisories underscore the severe impact of weather conditions which persist across several districts.
Intermittent rains continued to batter Jammu for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to close schools and issue safety advisories. Roads in hilly areas yielded to landslides, causing major disruptions.
Key infrastructures like the Jammu-Panthankot highway suffered as a crucial bridge was damaged. This necessitated traffic diversions and efforts are underway to clear obstructions.
In a dramatic turn, local police rescued a family trapped by flash floods, highlighting the severe impact of the relentless weather. Schools remain closed, and with further rainfall expected, residents are advised to exercise caution.
