Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu: School Closures and Travel Disruptions

Intermittent rains continued to batter Jammu for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to close schools and issue safety advisories. Roads in hilly areas yielded to landslides, causing major disruptions.

Key infrastructures like the Jammu-Panthankot highway suffered as a crucial bridge was damaged. This necessitated traffic diversions and efforts are underway to clear obstructions.

In a dramatic turn, local police rescued a family trapped by flash floods, highlighting the severe impact of the relentless weather. Schools remain closed, and with further rainfall expected, residents are advised to exercise caution.

