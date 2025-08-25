Left Menu

Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu: School Closures and Travel Disruptions

Intermittent rains have caused significant disruptions in Jammu with landslides blocking roads and damage to key infrastructure. Authorities have closed schools and redirected traffic amid safety concerns. Rescues and advisories underscore the severe impact of weather conditions which persist across several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:38 IST
Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu: School Closures and Travel Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Intermittent rains continued to batter Jammu for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to close schools and issue safety advisories. Roads in hilly areas yielded to landslides, causing major disruptions.

Key infrastructures like the Jammu-Panthankot highway suffered as a crucial bridge was damaged. This necessitated traffic diversions and efforts are underway to clear obstructions.

In a dramatic turn, local police rescued a family trapped by flash floods, highlighting the severe impact of the relentless weather. Schools remain closed, and with further rainfall expected, residents are advised to exercise caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

 Global
2
Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoologica...

 India
3
Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

 India
4
Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025