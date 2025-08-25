FEMA's Leadership Criticism Sparks Controversy Amid Hurricane Season Concerns

Concerns are mounting within the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as 35 staff members have signed a letter to Congress criticizing the inexperience of Trump administration appointees in managing natural disasters. The letter warns that the current administration's leadership could lead to a disaster akin to Hurricane Katrina.

The FEMA employees are seeking to decouple the agency from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), citing that current policies under Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem undermine their ability to efficiently carry out their mission. These policies are considered by many as obstacles in swift disaster response and management.

The criticism comes at a crucial time, just before the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and amidst ongoing budget cuts under President Trump's tenure. FEMA's staff urges Congress to ensure that experienced administrators lead the agency to avoid missteps similar to those seen during the disastrous 2005 hurricane response.