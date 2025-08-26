Heatwave Hikes: Japan's Sea Urchin Delicacy Slips Out of Reach

In an unprecedented hot summer, Japan faces a steep decline in sea urchin catch, inflating the price of this spiny delicacy beyond the reach of many consumers already grappling with high food costs.

On Hokkaido's Rishiri Island, restaurants now price a 100-gram bowl of bafun sea urchin between 15,000–18,000 yen, double the rate several years ago, leaving many shocked. "A single bowl is shared among groups," says Kimiko Sato, owner of the Sato Shokudo restaurant.

Authorities in Tokyo stress that rising food prices, up by 7.6% in July, are due to the weak yen's import cost pressures, although climate change now also plays a significant role, contributing to drastically reduced sea urchin catches, exacerbated by higher sea temperatures.

