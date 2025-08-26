Severe Weather Warning: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Predicted in Andhra Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department forecasted severe weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh, including thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, due to a low-pressure area. A red alert was issued for several districts, with strong winds and heavy rain expected from August 26 to 30.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department issued a severe weather warning for parts of Andhra Pradesh, predicting thunderstorms and heavy rains from August 26 to 30. This forecast comes as a low-pressure area remains over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha coast.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations, particularly in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, alongside thunderstorms and lightning in these areas and others like South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema. Winds could reach speeds of up to 50 kmph in some regions.
Authorities have issued a red alert for districts such as Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and others, indicating potential rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours. The department expects the weather pattern to persist and intensify in the coming days.