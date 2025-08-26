Left Menu

Severe Weather Warning: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Predicted in Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department forecasted severe weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh, including thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, due to a low-pressure area. A red alert was issued for several districts, with strong winds and heavy rain expected from August 26 to 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:48 IST
Severe Weather Warning: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Predicted in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department issued a severe weather warning for parts of Andhra Pradesh, predicting thunderstorms and heavy rains from August 26 to 30. This forecast comes as a low-pressure area remains over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha coast.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations, particularly in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, alongside thunderstorms and lightning in these areas and others like South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema. Winds could reach speeds of up to 50 kmph in some regions.

Authorities have issued a red alert for districts such as Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and others, indicating potential rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours. The department expects the weather pattern to persist and intensify in the coming days.

TRENDING

1
Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

 India
3
Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

 Kosovo
4
Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025