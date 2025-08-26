Left Menu

Incessant Rainfall Plunges Punjab into Flood Crisis

Incessant rains have caused severe flooding in Punjab's Kapurthala and Ferozepur districts. The overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, compounded by dam water release, inundated villages and farmlands. Residents, living in fear, are evacuating, while local administration and volunteers continue relief efforts under challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur/Kapurthala | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:57 IST
Incessant Rainfall Plunges Punjab into Flood Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab districts of Kapurthala and Ferozepur are grappling with escalating flood conditions following continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days, authorities reported on Tuesday. The situation has led to the evacuation of residents, especially in villages near river areas.

Overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with increased release of water from the Pong and Bhakra dams, have exacerbated the crisis. In Ferozepur, water levels swelled from Harike to Hussainiwala, raising widespread flood alarm.

Despite the relentless downpour, local administration, supported by volunteers, is tirelessly working on relief operations, prioritizing the supply of food, medicines, and silage to affected areas, while ensuring livestock health through naval veterinary teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

 India
3
Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

 Kosovo
4
Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025