Incessant Rainfall Plunges Punjab into Flood Crisis

The Punjab districts of Kapurthala and Ferozepur are grappling with escalating flood conditions following continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days, authorities reported on Tuesday. The situation has led to the evacuation of residents, especially in villages near river areas.

Overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with increased release of water from the Pong and Bhakra dams, have exacerbated the crisis. In Ferozepur, water levels swelled from Harike to Hussainiwala, raising widespread flood alarm.

Despite the relentless downpour, local administration, supported by volunteers, is tirelessly working on relief operations, prioritizing the supply of food, medicines, and silage to affected areas, while ensuring livestock health through naval veterinary teams.

