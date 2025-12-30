Daring Tiger Rescue: Eleven-Hour Operation Saves Majestic Beast from Well

In a dramatic rescue operation, officials and rescue teams successfully saved a tiger that had fallen into a well near a house, requiring nearly 11 hours of determined efforts on Tuesday.

The tiger slipped into the open well at around 5 am, creating a commotion that led nearby residents to alert the authorities, including the local police and Forest Department, of the unusual event.

The challenging rescue operation was hampered by the well's seven-metre depth and water. Fire and Rescue Services drained the well, ultimately helping guide the sedated animal into a net. The animal was transported 150 metres to a waiting vehicle for further observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)