Daring Tiger Rescue: Eleven-Hour Operation Saves Majestic Beast from Well
A tiger fell into a well near a house and was successfully rescued after 11 hours of effort by forest officials. The well's depth and water made the operation complex. After tranquilization, the tiger was safely lifted out, observed, and moved to decide its fate—zoo or forest release.
In a dramatic rescue operation, officials and rescue teams successfully saved a tiger that had fallen into a well near a house, requiring nearly 11 hours of determined efforts on Tuesday.
The tiger slipped into the open well at around 5 am, creating a commotion that led nearby residents to alert the authorities, including the local police and Forest Department, of the unusual event.
The challenging rescue operation was hampered by the well's seven-metre depth and water. Fire and Rescue Services drained the well, ultimately helping guide the sedated animal into a net. The animal was transported 150 metres to a waiting vehicle for further observation.
