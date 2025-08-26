Delhi Jal Board Initiates Ambitious Reforms to Revive Yamuna and Modernize Water Management

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced plans to enlist a private strategic unit to develop a comprehensive roadmap for its future reforms. Officials revealed that the study would prioritize reviving the Yamuna River and implementing strategies to increase water tariffs, enhance water production, reduce financial losses, and improve sewage management.

The DJB intends to hire a Project Management Unit (PMU) consultant to provide full-spectrum support in planning, executing, and monitoring these reforms over the next 36 months. A tender has been issued for this purpose. Experts in groundwater, urban reform, IT, finance, and urban planning will break down key programs into manageable tasks with clear timelines and responsibilities.

One significant commitment by the BJP before coming to power was the cleaning of the Yamuna River. With several governmental announcements made in recent months, the new unit aims to prioritize an actionable plan for the river. The DJB operates 17 water treatment plants and 37 wastewater treatment plants and plans to utilize modern digital tools and dashboards for better resource management and project monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)