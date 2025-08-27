SpaceX Launch Delayed: Starship's New Attempt on Hold

In a setback to its ambitious space endeavors, Elon Musk's SpaceX postponed the tenth launch attempt of its Starship rocket, citing a ground system issue at the Texas launch site.

The mission, highly anticipated for reaching new development milestones, faced delay as the countdown faltered.

This delay adds to a series of past attempts thwarted by early failures, despite the readiness of the Super Heavy booster and Starship for liftoff at 7:35 p.m. ET (2335 GMT).