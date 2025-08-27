SpaceX Launch Delayed: Starship's New Attempt on Hold
SpaceX postponed the tenth Starship mission due to a ground system problem at its Texas launch site. The mission is crucial for achieving key development milestones, following previous test failures. The Super Heavy booster and Starship were ready with fuel, but the launch has been rescheduled.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 02:30 IST
In a setback to its ambitious space endeavors, Elon Musk's SpaceX postponed the tenth launch attempt of its Starship rocket, citing a ground system issue at the Texas launch site.
The mission, highly anticipated for reaching new development milestones, faced delay as the countdown faltered.
This delay adds to a series of past attempts thwarted by early failures, despite the readiness of the Super Heavy booster and Starship for liftoff at 7:35 p.m. ET (2335 GMT).
