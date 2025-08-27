Left Menu

SpaceX Launch Delayed: Starship's New Attempt on Hold

SpaceX postponed the tenth Starship mission due to a ground system problem at its Texas launch site. The mission is crucial for achieving key development milestones, following previous test failures. The Super Heavy booster and Starship were ready with fuel, but the launch has been rescheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 02:30 IST
SpaceX Launch Delayed: Starship's New Attempt on Hold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a setback to its ambitious space endeavors, Elon Musk's SpaceX postponed the tenth launch attempt of its Starship rocket, citing a ground system issue at the Texas launch site.

The mission, highly anticipated for reaching new development milestones, faced delay as the countdown faltered.

This delay adds to a series of past attempts thwarted by early failures, despite the readiness of the Super Heavy booster and Starship for liftoff at 7:35 p.m. ET (2335 GMT).

TRENDING

1
Haboobs: The Dust Storms Terrifying the Southwest

Haboobs: The Dust Storms Terrifying the Southwest

 United States
2
Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike: Investigations and Accountability

Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike: Investigations and Accountabilit...

 Global
3
Judge Overrules Trump Administration's Unusual Lawsuit Against Maryland Judiciary

Judge Overrules Trump Administration's Unusual Lawsuit Against Maryland Judi...

 Global
4
Trump Threatens Economic Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

Trump Threatens Economic Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025