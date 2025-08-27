Assam's Ambitious Barak Bhawan Projects Underway
Assam's Chief Secretary Ravi Kota assessed the progress on the upcoming Barak Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata. The projects, designed to cater to official, cultural, and community functions, are progressing under the direction of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Cost estimates and amenities are being developed.
Assam's Chief Secretary Ravi Kota conducted a review on Wednesday to evaluate the progress of establishing two Barak Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata.
Following directives from Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, a meeting was convened with senior officials from the Barak Valley Development Department and the PWD (Building) to discuss the initiative.
Instructions were given to draft a model cost estimate and to list proposed facilities, services, and amenities, emphasizing high standards. The buildings are intended to be multifunctional, serving official, cultural, and community needs.
