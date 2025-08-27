Assam's Ambitious Barak Bhawan Projects Underway

Assam's Chief Secretary Ravi Kota conducted a review on Wednesday to evaluate the progress of establishing two Barak Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata.

Following directives from Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, a meeting was convened with senior officials from the Barak Valley Development Department and the PWD (Building) to discuss the initiative.

Instructions were given to draft a model cost estimate and to list proposed facilities, services, and amenities, emphasizing high standards. The buildings are intended to be multifunctional, serving official, cultural, and community needs.