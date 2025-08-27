Left Menu

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Submerged: Kartarpur Corridor Faces Devastating Floods

Floodwaters from the Ravi River have inundated the Kartarpur Corridor, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, in Pakistan's Punjab province, leaving over 100 people stranded and prompting rescue operations. The corridor links significant Sikh sites, offering visa-free access to Indian pilgrims. The situation worsens with India releasing water, intensifying flood risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:09 IST
The Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan's Punjab province faced severe flooding as waters from the Ravi River submerged the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, stranding more than 100 people. Stranded individuals, mostly staff, are being rescued by boats and helicopters, according to Saifullah Khokar of the Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit.

The opening of Kartarpur Corridor in November 2019 offered an essential link to Sikh heritage sites, providing visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. However, flood warnings were issued after India released excess water into the Ravi, exacerbating the flood situation in Narowal district, officials said.

Heavy rains and overflowing drains in surrounding areas worsened the crisis, prompting evacuations and the involvement of army troops for relief efforts. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged improved early warning systems, while over 250,000 people have been moved to safety amid rising water levels in eastern rivers.

