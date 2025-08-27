WMO at 75: China Launches CMA Training Centre to Drive Global Cooperation

As the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) marks its 75th anniversary in 2025, members are reflecting on the future of international meteorology. For China, the spotlight has been on the inauguration of the CMA International Cooperation and Training Centre (CMAICTC), a flagship initiative designed to advance global capacity development in weather, climate, and disaster services.

The centre, officially launched on 28 April 2025, represents the rehosting of the WMO Regional Training Centre (RTC) Beijing and underscores the growing emphasis on education, training, and knowledge-sharing as essential building blocks for the next era of global meteorological cooperation.

Building Skills Across Borders

In just a few months since its establishment, CMAICTC has hosted five major international workshops and seminars, covering diverse topics such as:

Climate Change Response and Sustainable Agricultural Development (with participants from Antigua and Barbuda).

AI-empowered Early Warnings for All (Shanghai).

Marine Meteorological Disaster Prevention and Mitigation for Indian Ocean Rim Countries .

Management training for Directors-General of NMHSs in developing countries .

Climate Change Response and Green Development under the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

Altogether, 159 international participants – mainly from Asia, Africa, and Latin America – attended these sessions. The programmes combined classroom teaching, field visits, and on-site practice, exposing participants to cutting-edge meteorological technology, disaster response systems, and sector applications.

Voices From the Participants

The success of these workshops has been reflected in enthusiastic feedback:

Didier Kakpa , Director General of Météo-Bénin, described the programme as “highly enriching and well-organized,” adding that it strengthened South-South cooperation and created valuable alumni networks.

Eron McPherson , Senior Meteorologist from Guyana, praised the tropical cyclone training, calling it “incredible” for its technical content and networking opportunities. He expressed hopes for future courses on aviation, satellite, and numerical weather prediction.

Carcen Mootien , Meteorologist at the Mauritius Meteorological Service, noted that training on AI, radar, and disaster communication helped him integrate forecasting with community preparedness and socio-economic resilience .

Anan Sirithanyarat, Meteorologist from Thailand, highlighted the value of learning about AI-enhanced forecasting, satellite observation, and real-time ocean monitoring, which she said deepened her understanding of disaster management.

Linking Training to Global Innovation

Beyond training, CMAICTC has supported high-profile international events. Notably, it played a role in the launch of China’s “MAZU” solution to Early Warnings for All at the 2025 World AI Conference in Shanghai. This initiative integrates artificial intelligence, big data, and multi-hazard early warning systems, reflecting the shift toward technology-driven forecasting.

Looking ahead, the centre will continue to contribute to upcoming global and regional events, including the WMO Climate Services and Climate Finance Forum, the China-Arab States Expo Meteorological Cooperation Forum, and the 4th China-ASEAN Meteorological Cooperation Forum.

Capacity Development as a WMO Priority

Capacity development has long been central to WMO’s work, but the CMAICTC elevates this mission by combining international partnerships, technical innovation, and South-South collaboration. It reflects the shared understanding that “partnership creates synergy” and that no country can meet climate and disaster challenges in isolation.

As the WMO enters its next 75 years, the emphasis is shifting toward empowering people and institutions first, so that technology and operations can advance more effectively. The CMAICTC stands as a tangible demonstration of this philosophy, embodying the principle:

“If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.”

A Tribute to WMO’s Next Chapter

Inaugurating the CMAICTC is not only a national milestone for China but also one of the most fitting tributes to WMO’s anniversary. By equipping meteorologists, decision-makers, and researchers worldwide with new tools and knowledge, the centre embodies the WMO community’s vision of “meteorological services for all.”

As global challenges intensify – from extreme weather to climate change – the success of WMO’s next 75 years will rest on how well its members train, cooperate, and innovate together. With initiatives like CMAICTC, the path forward is clearer: a more resilient, connected, and prepared global meteorological community.