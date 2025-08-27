Left Menu

Seismic Shakes in the Hindu Kush

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Wednesday. The tremor, reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, occurred at a depth of 125 km, highlighting the seismic activity common to this mountainous region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:12 IST
Seismic Shakes in the Hindu Kush
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 shook the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

Details from the EMSC confirm the quake hit at a depth of 125 km (77 miles), underscoring the region's susceptibility to seismic events.

This event adds to the series of tremors frequently impacting the mountainous region.

TRENDING

1
Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

 Pakistan
2
Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

 Global
3
BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, alleges Rahul Gandhi at public rally in Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, alleges Rahul Gandh...

 India
4
Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025