Seismic Shakes in the Hindu Kush
An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Wednesday. The tremor, reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, occurred at a depth of 125 km, highlighting the seismic activity common to this mountainous region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:12 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 shook the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.
Details from the EMSC confirm the quake hit at a depth of 125 km (77 miles), underscoring the region's susceptibility to seismic events.
This event adds to the series of tremors frequently impacting the mountainous region.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Frequent Tremors Shake Assam and Nearby Regions: A Seismic Overview
Tremors in India: Quakes Shake Assam, J-K, and Himachal Pradesh
Tremors Shake Eastern Nepal: A Reminder of Seismic Fragility
Tariff Tremors: The Steep Climb of Global Arabica Coffee Prices
Seismic Activity in Waters Off Russia's Kuril Islands