Spicomellus: Unveiling the Jurassic's Bizarre Armor-Clad Dinosaur

Spicomellus, a unique Jurassic dinosaur discovered in Morocco, boasts extravagant armor and spikes. The ankylosaur's distinctive features may have served both defensive and mating display functions. This discovery reveals the earliest example of ankylosaur tail weapons, predating known examples by 30 million years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Around 165 million years ago, a distinct dinosaur roamed the coastal floodplains of modern-day Morocco. Spicomellus, a dinosaur of extraordinary armor and spikes, has been declared the world's oldest-known member of the ankylosaur group. This Jurassic Period creature measured approximately 13 feet in length and weighed up to two tons.

Fossil remains uncovered near Boulemane provide rare insights into Spicomellus, equipped with a bizarre armor never before seen in the animal kingdom. Experts believe its extravagant armor was not merely for protection but possibly served a dual role in mating displays. The vertebrate paleontologist Richard Butler emphasized the peculiarity of this dinosaur's spiked ribs and neck collar.

The creature's partial skeleton, missing its head, showed unique features such as fused tail vertebrae suggesting a tail weapon. This discovery indicates the emergence of ankylosaur tail weapons 30 million years earlier than previously known. As an early ankylosaur, Spicomellus's peculiarities reflect animal evolution during the Jurassic, long before the asteroid event that ended the dinosaur era.

