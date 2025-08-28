Surya Putri's Wrath: Jammu Under Siege by Record Rainfall

In the wake of monumental rainfall, the Tawi River, also known as Surya Putri, has become a force of devastation across Jammu, exacerbating fears among locals. Record-breaking precipitation of 296 mm, surpassing a decades-old statistic, has resulted in massive flooding, submerging homes and farms alike.

The catastrophe unfolded rapidly, with thousands of residents hurriedly evacuated by emergency forces. Rescuers, including the army and NDRF, scrambled to save lives as the river, typically a serene waterway, erupted into a violent torrent, inundating low-lying areas such as Peerkho and Gujjar Nagar. Heart-wrenching stories of escape and loss highlight the severity of the situation, as survivors recount the ordeal.

Despite the current receding, the city must grapple with its aftermath: over 2,000 homes affected, extensive livestock losses, and a haunting reminder of nature's unpredictable fury. As Jammu assesses its damages and begins recovery, this disaster underscores the urgency of climate resilience amidst growing environmental challenges.