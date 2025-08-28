Zambia Boosts MSME Productivity to Drive Renewable Energy and Green Growth

Zambia is stepping up efforts to strengthen its transition to a green economy by equipping small businesses and institutions with the skills and tools they need to champion renewable energy. A capacity enhancement meeting, organized by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s National Productivity Development Department in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), was held from 26–28 August 2025 at the Protea Hotel in Chipata.

The workshop formed part of the United Nations Joint Sustainable Development Goals (JSDG) Fund Project, titled “Accelerating the Adoption and Deployment of Renewable Energy Technologies in Zambia.” Running from January to December 2025, the initiative is jointly implemented by the ILO, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Empowering MSMEs as Engines of Green Growth

Participants included representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, the Eastern Provincial Planning Unit, and Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training (TEVET) institutions.

The meeting focused on:

Improving MSME productivity and competitiveness.

Encouraging innovation to accelerate the green economy.

Strengthening collaboration across ministries and institutions.

Introducing practical tools to track environmental and social outcomes.

Organizers underscored the central role of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Zambia’s renewable energy agenda, noting that with proper support, they can deliver sustainable energy solutions, create jobs, and build resilient communities.

Voices from the Workshop

Several participants shared their reflections, pointing to the practical benefits of the training.

Ms. Mulenga Mutale , Labour Inspector from Vubwi District, said the training gave her renewed commitment: “This training has shown me how we can help MSMEs become more productive and competitive. With the right support, these enterprises are poised to deliver sustainable energy solutions, create jobs, and build resilient communities across Eastern Province and beyond.”

Mr. Francis Pelekelo , Principal at Lundazi Trades Training Institute, highlighted the impact on education: “I have always believed in the power of renewable energy, but I lacked the tools to teach it effectively. Now, I can help my students not only understand the technology but also see its potential to transform their communities.”

Ms. Precious Mutema , Cooperative Entrepreneurship Officer from Petauke District, described the programme as empowering: “Meeting others who are passionate about renewable energy and learning from experts has given me confidence. We have always supported MSMEs, but this programme helped me understand how renewable energy can be a catalyst for inclusive growth.”

Ms. Melody Mayamba, Planner from the Eastern Provincial Planning Unit, stressed the importance of collaboration: “Before this, we worked in silos. Now, we are talking about joint strategies and shared goals. That is powerful because these strategies will greatly contribute to environmental sustainability.”

She also highlighted that new tools introduced during the workshop would link carbon credits to tangible community benefits, such as improved nutrition.

Linking Local Action to National and Global Goals

The initiatives showcased during the meeting directly support Zambia’s National Green Growth Strategy 2024–2030 and its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement. Both frameworks commit the country to achieving universal access to clean energy by 2030 while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

By enhancing MSME productivity and encouraging innovation in renewable energy technologies, Zambia is aligning local enterprise development with global climate and development goals, particularly SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

A Path Forward

The Chipata capacity-building programme represents more than a training exercise—it marks a strategic shift in Zambia’s approach to green growth, placing MSMEs at the centre of the country’s clean energy transformation. Through partnerships with the UN system, the government aims to ensure that rural and urban enterprises alike can become leaders in advancing sustainability, resilience, and inclusive development.